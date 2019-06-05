Rogationtide walk around Gaynes Farm, in Great Staughton. Picture: ARCHANT Rogationtide walk around Gaynes Farm, in Great Staughton. Picture: ARCHANT

The group were given a tour of Gaynes Farm before enjoying a walk around the boundary of the parish, which included prayers in thanks to local farmers and their livestock.

The tradition of rogationtide sees parishioners pray for blessings for their crops and is followed by a procession - known as beating the bounds - which involves a walk around the borders of the parish, to ensure that the boundaries are still in place.

This year's event was organised by the St Neots Deanery team.

Glenn Coiley, a licensed lay minister, said: "We were really thrilled by how the day went. We had more than 80 people in attendance, including about 20 young people.

"We were shown around Gaynes Farm and explored a robotic milking shed which was very interesting."

A collection for the Beds and Cambs Rural Support Group was held and about £172 was donated.

