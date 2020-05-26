Villagers mark Rogation with virtual walk in Great Staughton. Picture: ZOOM/ Ken Challenger Villagers mark Rogation with virtual walk in Great Staughton. Picture: ZOOM/ Ken Challenger

The annual walk at Agden Green Farm, in Great Staughton, was held via Zoom for villagers on Sunday May 24.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the service followed by a walk in the neighbourhood had to be cancelled.

However, William and Emma Mumford decided to gather people via video link to enjoy local scenery, prayers, blessings and informative talks.

Hymns such as Morning Has Broken and All Things Bright and Beautiful were virtually sang followed by a blessing from Reverend Nicki Bland from St Andrews Church.

An update on the work of the Bedfordshire and Cambridge Rural Support Group also took place along with prayers for the countryside and livestock.

Rogationtide was traditionally a time when Christians prayed for God’s blessings on their crops in rural parishes.

It was combined with ‘beating the bounds’, an old custom from a time when it was important to know the boundaries of the parish.

