Marissa Aldrich, 29, died at about 2.30am on December 22 last year, in an area of scrubland at Love's Farm, in St Neots.

Robert McWhir, 26, of Potton Road, St Neots, denies her murder.

Cambridge Crown Court was told today (Monday) that Ms Aldrich and McWhir had an "on-off relationship" and that he could be jealous.

McWhir, the court was told, had been served with a restraining order in 2017 after he smashed a window at Ms Aldrich's flat.

Peter Gair QC, for the prosecution, told the jury Ms Aldrich chose not to enforce the order and continued to see McWhir, who she referred to as 'Bobby'.

On the afternoon of December 21, Ms Aldrich told a friend she was going to make a "go of it" with McWhir.

Mr Gair told the court the pair spent the evening with friends at a flat in Cambridge Street and witnesses heard the defendant becoming "angry and agitated" throughout the evening.

Mr Gair described him as a "jealous man getting angry".

Marissa and McWhir left the house just after 2am to walk back through the Love's Farm estate to Marissa's flat. At 2.14am one of the friends from the house party rang

McWhir to let him know he had forgotten his tobacco.

McWhir told the friend: "I'm killing her, I'm killing her" and "she's talking to other blokes behind my back".

The friend then described hearing a groaning sound in the background.

The trial, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.