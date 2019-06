Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, is accused of the murder of Marissa Aldrich, 29. McWhir denies murder.

Miss Aldrich's body was discovered in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am on December 22, 2018. McWhir pleaded not guilty to murder at a previous hearing.

He will appear at Cambridge Crown Court where he faces trial.