St Neots man Robert McWhir has been found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Marissa Aldrich following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

McWhir, 26, from Potton Road, St Neots, drowned Ms Aldirch in a balancing pond at Love's Farm in the early hours of December 22 last year.

The jury heard McWhir was "jealous and controlling" and told Ms Aldrich he wasn't going to be "anyone's second best" after he found out she had been seeing another man.

Ms Aldrich was found face-up in the drainage pond and by the time she was discovered she was in cardiac arrest and had stopped breathing. Attempts were made to revive her at the scene and she was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3.54am.

In the hours before the murder, McWhir and Ms Aldrich had been having -pre-Christmas drinks at friend's flat on Cambridge Road.

McWhir was said to be "angry and agitated" throughout the evening.

The pair left the party at around 2am and were arguing. The argument turned physical and Ms Aldrich ended up in the balancing pond in Loves Way. McWhir then pressed Ms Aldrich's face down in 10cm water,

As he continued to hold her under the water he received a telephone call from a friend and told him "I'm killing her, I'm killing her" and "she's talking to other blokes behind my back".

Once the friend, Luke Holder, got to the scene he saw McWhir "kneeling on her back and pushing her head in the water".

He then wrestled with McWhir to get him off Ms Aldrich, but she was already dead.

McWhir then fled the scene, and was arrested by police at Dramsell Rise in Loves Farm at around 4:45am.