Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, appeared via video link at Cambridge Crown Court today (Thursday) to deny killing Marissa Aldrich, 29, whose body was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am on December 22.

According to the results of a post-mortem, Ms Aldrich died as a result of drowning.

McWhir was remanded in custody by the judge and will appear before the court again on June 3.

Following her death, Marrisa’s mother, Gemma, paid tribute to her daughter, calling her ‘loving and caring’.

She said: “Marissa was a mum, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. She was always loving and caring to her children.

“Marissa was known to others as Rissa, a fantastic friend who would always go the extra mile to help in any way she could.

“Whatever walk of life you came from my daughter would always befriend you.”