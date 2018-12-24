Loves Way in St Neots Loves Way in St Neots

Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, appeared before magistrates following the death of a woman in St Neots in the early hours of Saturday.

McWhir appeared wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on December 27 for a further hearing.

As he was taken from the dock, McWhir told his mother, who was sitting in the gallery, that he loved her and shouting could be heard as he was taken back into custody by court officials.

McWhir was arrested on Saturday after the woman’s body was found in Loves Way.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at around 4.20am on Saturday.

Police set up a cordon around scrub land between Loves Way and Belland Hill.