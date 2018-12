Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, is accused of the murder of Marissa Aldrich, 29, whose body was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am on December 22.

According to the results of a post-mortem, Ms Aldrich died as a result of drowning.

McWhir appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded to appear at Luton Crown Court on Thursday. No plea was entered at the crown court and McWhir was remanded in custody, to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court on January 24.