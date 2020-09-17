Two people are due to appear in court this morning (September 17) to face charges related to the death of a Huntingdon man.

Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close, Bury, on the morning of October 10.

A postmortem concluded Mr Duquemin died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.

Yanick Beresford, 24, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, supplying class A drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Aiste Paulauskaite, 20, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with assisting an offender, supplying class A drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Beresford’s attempted murder charges relate to an incident in Huntingdon on October 5 last year,

Both are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (September 17) for their first hearing.