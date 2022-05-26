Farmers and members of the Hail Weston, Little Staughton and Great Staughton community at a Rogation Service on May 22. - Credit: Hunts Post

Around 60 residents came together for the first time since the pandemic for a traditional Rogation Service at Agden Hill Farm to bless the farms, villages, crops and livestock.

Members and farmers of the Hail Weston, Little Staughton and Great Staughton communities joined the service on May 22 to walk across the farm, learn about the woodlands, and stop for prayer.

Anne Marie, who helped organise the service, said: “It was a lovely walk and the farm itself was absolutely stunning.

“We prayed for all the things you need to grow food successfully, and at the moment, that couldn’t be more important as there are going to be severe food shortages whilst the war of Ukraine keeps going, so it is probably a more important service than normal.”

Lay minister Glenn Coiley led the service, and reverend Nicki Bland gave a blessing at the end.

Families and children enjoyed refreshments and cakes in the sun for what everyone hopes will be a prosperous year for the community.