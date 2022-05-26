Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Community join for a Rogation Service at a Great Staughton farm

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2022
Farmers and members of the Hail Weston, Little Staughton and Great Staughton community at a Rogation Service on May 22.

Farmers and members of the Hail Weston, Little Staughton and Great Staughton community at a Rogation Service on May 22. - Credit: Hunts Post

Around 60 residents came together for the first time since the pandemic for a traditional Rogation Service at Agden Hill Farm to bless the farms, villages, crops and livestock.

Members and farmers of the Hail Weston, Little Staughton and Great Staughton communities joined the service on May 22 to walk across the farm, learn about the woodlands, and stop for prayer.

Anne Marie, who helped organise the service, said: “It was a lovely walk and the farm itself was absolutely stunning.

“We prayed for all the things you need to grow food successfully, and at the moment, that couldn’t be more important as there are going to be severe food shortages whilst the war of Ukraine keeps going, so it is probably a more important service than normal.” 

Lay minister Glenn Coiley led the service, and reverend Nicki Bland gave a blessing at the end.

Families and children enjoyed refreshments and cakes in the sun for what everyone hopes will be a prosperous year for the community. 

Farming
St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge.

Celebrity | Video

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shiva, a white Bengal tiger who has died aged 10

Hamerton Zoo

Cambridgeshire zoo 'devastated' following death of white Bengal tiger

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lightning in St Neots overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (May 18-19)

Cambridgeshire Weather | Gallery

Pictures show dramatic skies over Huntingdonshire and the Fens

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
MBR Acres released this image of graffiti spray painted on the home of a member of staff.

MBR Acres releases image of graffiti message

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon