Roadworks commencing Monday, June 28

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM June 28, 2021   
Roadworks and road closures for the week commencing June 28.

Here are the roadworks and road closures planned for the week ahead.

There are still some remaining works on new stretch of the A14 Huntingdon to Cambridge improvement scheme.

Highways England is carrying out finishing works on the A1 and A14 and some lanes and carriageways will be close, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Full closures: Saturday, July 3, from 8am till 5pm the B1514 Brampton Road, between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way, will be closed. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to the A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home.

Ramsey

BT will be carrying out work with multi-way signals, in Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey Heights, from June 28- July 2.

BT maintenance and repair work means Chapel Road in Ramsey Heights will have multi-way signals from June 28 till July 2.

BT multi-way signals for repair and maintenance work at Upwood Road, Ramsey heights from June 28 till July 2. 

Cadent Gas is carrying out work on Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey St Marys with two-way signals from June 28 till July 2.  Disconnection or alteration of supply.

Fenstanton

BT will be carrying out utility and repair work in London Road, Fenstanton with multi-way signals from June 30 till August 24. 

