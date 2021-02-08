Published: 11:59 AM February 8, 2021

Roadworks in and around Huntingdon this week. - Credit: ARCHANT

Here are the roadworks this week which are part of the finishing work on the Cambridge to Huntingdon A14.

There will be some lane closures A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned full closures are:

Monday 8 to Wednesday 10 (three nights) • A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury entry slip road. Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1307 spur to Spittals and west on the A141 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut or for access to the A14.

Thursday 11 to Friday 12 (two nights) • A1307 eastbound spur between A1(M) junction 14 and Rusts Lane, Alconbury exit slip. Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A1 southbound to Brampton Hut roundabout and east on the A141 to Spittals.

A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip. Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A1 to Alconbury and return on the southbound carriageway for access to Brampton Hut roundabout and the A141 (Sunday 14. 5am to 11.59pm 19 hours).

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/