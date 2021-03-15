Published: 7:00 AM March 15, 2021

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Highways England is currently carrying out finishing works and will need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

Full closures:

Thursday, February 25 at 8am to Friday, March 19 at 6pm • Cambridge Road, Fen Drayton at its junction with A1307 eastbound. Vehicles in Fen Drayton will be diverted via Swavesey Road, Rose & Crown Road and Buckingway Road to the A1307 at Swavesey. Vehicles on the A1307 eastbound will be directed to continue on the A1307 eastbound to Swavesey and via Buckingway Road, Rose & Crown Road and Swavesey Road for access to Fen Drayton Saturday 20 8am to Sunday 21 8am (24 hours).

B1514 Brampton Road between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 (two nights) • M11 northbound junction 14 exit slip (M11 northbound to A14 eastbound). Vehicles will be diverted to continue on the A14 westbound to Bar Hill junction 25 and return on the eastbound carriageway.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/