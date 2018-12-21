Teams have already been out gritting eight times and filled 2,590 potholes so far this month (December).

In August, Cambridgeshire welcomed another two new specialist machines, known as the ‘dragon patcher’. They have joined the county’s first dragon which can repair up to 150 potholes a day, and is faster and quieter than traditional methods.

With five crews on the ground, plus three dedicated dragon patchers, the County Council is currently filling more than 1,000 potholes a week.

Last month, the Department for Transport announced extra funding which will benefit roads in Cambridgeshire. It means an extra £6.653 million will go towards helping fight the campaign on potholes in our county.

So far, the council have used 821 tonnes of salt for gritting and have more than enough over this festive period.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chair of the Highways and Community Infrastructure Committee, Cllr Mathew Shuter said: “I’m thrilled to see progress being made and I’m pleased to say we’re getting on top of the issues from last winter and ready for whatever the weather throws at us.

“We have learnt from the previous winter and already made changes to the way we repair the potholes so we’re ready.

“Our roads are important to us and we are listening to people’s frustrations by already spending £3m on pothole repairs alongside a programme to resurface roads.

“We have a number of ways to fix potholes, including three of our own dragon patchers that can repair up to 150 potholes a day.”

In order to keep our roads maintained, people need to help us by coming forward and reporting them using our online tool - www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/highwayfaults.