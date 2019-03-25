The collision took place on the bridge over the River Great Ouse between Godmanchester and Huntingdon, causing traffic delays both on The Avenue and surrounding ring road.

According to the ambulance service, one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 11.30am with reports of a collision on the bridge between Godmanchester and Huntingdon involving two cars.

“At least one person has been injured and paramedics are on the scene. Initial indications are they are not serious.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 11.37am with reports of a collision. We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“One person was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.”