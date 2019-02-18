Police were called to the B1040, Ramsey Road, at about 11am today (Monday), with reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers are urging drivers to take alternative routes, as the road is currently closed.

Police have confirmed that fire and ambulance services are also at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Ramsey Road near Whittlesey at 11.44am. One crew from Whittlesey and the north roaming fire engine are in attendance.”