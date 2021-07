Published: 9:37 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM July 26, 2021

The A141 is blocked in both directions between Old Hurst and B1090 at Wyton due to a road traffic collision.

Cambridgeshire police is attending the scene and The Hunts Post has contacted police for comment.

The Hunts Post understands there may be power cables down as a result of the incident.

More to follow.

Map of where the accident is - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council