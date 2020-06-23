It is one of 12 which are going to be installed across Cambridgeshire.

The potentially lifesaving equipment will be at hotspots and high-risk sites across the county, that are known locations for people going into water, or where incidents have happened in the past.

The 12 throwline stations are being installed this month, with two already in place at Riverside Park in Huntingdon and in Ely.

The installations have come at a time when we see most water related incidents, when the weather is starting to warm up and people look to cool off in open water.

The boards are being installed by Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service working in conjunction with Cambridgeshire Water Safety Partnership and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Around 400 people needlessly drown in the UK every year and thousands more suffer injury, some life changing, through near-drowning experiences.

The boards and throwlines provide safety advice and rescue capability for anyone who comes across someone having difficulties in the water.

The specially designed equipment contains throwlines which are stored securely with an access code given to callers by 999 operators in the event of an emergency.

The throwlines enable members of public to throw a line of rope, and pull someone to safety if they get into trouble in the water.

They also include a what3word location, which will help emergency locate the exact area of the incident, saving precious time finding those in need of help.

Fire service station commander Kevin Andrews said: “We’re starting to see more and more people out and about enjoying the sunshine by open water.

“But, it’s really important that people are aware of the risks and the dangers of our rivers, canals and lakes.

“There can be many hidden dangers and even the strongest swimmers can find themselves in difficulty.”

“We hope the throwlines and the safety information on them will help people enjoy time spent around open water safely, and, if the worst should happen, the lifesaving equipment could make the difference between life and death.”

“We’d also encourage people to download the what3words app. It will help identify the precise location of an incident and direct fire crews to exactly where help is required, saving vital minutes.”

Acting Police and Crime Commissioner, Ray Bisby said: “I am delighted to support the installation of throwline stations at waterside locations throughout Cambridgeshire through my Youth and Community Fund.

“The trauma caused to young people when they tragically lose a friend or family member can affect their mental health and have a lasting impact throughout their life.

“Adverse childhood experiences like this can make them more vulnerable to becoming a victim of crime or slipping into risk taking behaviours.

“By installing the potentially life-saving stations at these waterside locations, we can help keep our communities safe.”