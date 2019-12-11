Members of the Woodlands Trust, Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and Cambridgeshire Young Farmers planted the saplings at the Riverside Park in Huntingdon.

The aim of the Protect Your Future project is to encourage the planting of trees and Young Farmers groups across the country were asked to plant a tree for every member of their branch.

HDC supports groups in the community and has capacity to help with the planting of memorial trees. Details of the application process can be found on the district council's webite.

Trees help to combat climate change by absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere; encourage wildlife, support agriculture and improve soil conditions.