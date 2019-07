A police investigation is ongoing after "a group of youths" were seen accessing the site, damaging the CCTV camera, and the railway track.

The incident, which is believe to have happened on Monday, has left the track "unusable", with the opening of the railway now under threat.

A spokesman for the railway said: "RMR are very sorry to have to announce that the railway has been a victim of serious criminal damage over the last few evenings. This vandalism has included the destruction of a security camera, damage to a third party's equipment, and crucially, damage to the railway itself, which means that the track is currently unusable.

"The volunteers are working very hard to try and fix some of the damage so that the railway can open on Sunday as planned. Unfortunately, further vandalism may affect future openings. Whilst this is by no means the first time we have been the victims of such anti-social behaviour, it saddens us that the very operation of the railway is now at risk.

"We have clear CCTV pictures of the responsible individuals and have passed this footage to the police. If anyone knows anything about the damage or the individuals involved please do report it to the police."

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating following reports of criminal damage at Riverside Miniature Railway in St Neots on Monday, July 1, at about 6.30pm.

"During the incident a group of youths were seen to access the site and damage a CCTV camera.

"Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting 35/46667/19."