Teaching unions say Government cuts to education funding have left schools less able to help children with challenging behaviour before it escalates. Department for Education data shows that Cambridgeshire's schools excluded students 453 times for assaulting adults in 2017-18, a rise from 371 the previous year. Of these, 452 were temporary exclusions and one was permanent. Physical assault can mean a pupil wounding, obstructing and jostling, or behaving violently towards an adult. The figures include assaults by children at state-funded primary, secondary and special schools in the area. Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said teachers often cite pupil behaviour as a reason why they walk away from the profession. She added: