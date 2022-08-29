Rishi Sunak visits Huntingdon in battle for Number 10
- Credit: Hunts Post
Rishi Sunak visited Huntingdonshire last week as he attempted to bolster his chances of becoming the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer arrived in Huntingdonshire on August 26 as part of his tour of the UK and headed to Huntingdon Town Hall Assembly Room to speak in front of Conservative members.
The members-only event was attended to by more than 60 people who heard Mr Sunak outline his vision for leading the country and how he planned to tackle some of the critical issues.
The membership deputy chairman for the Huntingdon Conservatives, Cllr Jonas King, said: "It's fantastic that he wanted to come. It's a real privilege, and I will be backing him all the way."
"He is not afraid to make the tough decisions and has a long-term vision, whereas I feel Liz Truss' vision is quite short-term."
Lucy Frazer, the financial secretary to the Treasury and the MP for South East Cambridgeshire, introduced Mr Sunak to the audience alongside Cllr King, in place of MP Jonathan Djanogly, who was at his daughter's wedding.
Mr Sunak then proceeded to give a speech divulging his core values and reasoning as to why, if given the opportunity, he would be more suited to defeat Sir Keir Starmer at the next general election.
Mr Sunak said that patriotism, hard work and the "bonds of family which are far greater than anything government can do" were some of the key values that make him a standout potential successor.
The members were then able to pose questions to Mr Sunak to determine if he is more equipped than Liz Truss to deal with some of the most challenging and polarising issues Britain faces today.
The NHS, the cost of living crisis, VAT threshold for small businesses, housing and Police were all discussed.
With only a week until the next leader of the Conservative Party is announced, Mr Sunak said that inflation is the challenge, and he plans to "turbo charge" policies and small businesses.
Conservative members have until 5pm on Friday, September 2, to send their ballot to the party, with the final result announced on Monday, September 5.