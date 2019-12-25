Throughout 2019, we often found ourselves looking back on monumental occasions of the past, celebrating the 50th year anniversary of the moon landing and remembering the 75th year anniversary of the brave D-Day landings.

I had the pleasure of being a part of so many wonderful ceremonies in the community and even handed over the award for Business of the Year at the Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards, a great pleasure to do so on behalf of the council.

I am looking forward to seeing how we progress in 2020 and how we can continue to thrive in our communities.

I want to say thank you to the residents of Huntingdonshire and the readers of the Hunts Post for their support throughout the year, I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and may I wish for the year ahead to be the best one yet.

