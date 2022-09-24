Review

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman is this week's adult book of the week.

And so the publishing phenomenon that is the Thursday Murder Club returns. Richard Osman has once again given us a story of intrigue, murder and warm cosy chats with friends.

This time a local news legend is on the hunt for a sensational headline, and soon the gang are hot on the trail of two murders, ten years apart. And if this was not dangerous enough, a new nemesis pays Elizabeth a visit, presenting her with a deadly mission: kill or be killed.

While Elizabeth grapples with her conscience (and a gun), the gang and their unlikely new friends, including television stars, money launderers and ex-KGB colonels, unravel a new mystery.

But can they catch the culprit and save Elizabeth before the murderer strikes again?

Richard Osman has left “Pointless” to concentrate on his writing and I have to say the loss of his Pointless position is the book lover's gain. This third book does not disappoint and long may the Thursday Murder Club continue.