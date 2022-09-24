Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Richard Osman returns with his new book The Bullet That Missed

Teresa Knight

Published: 11:00 AM September 24, 2022
The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman is this week's adult book of the week. 
And so the publishing phenomenon that is the Thursday Murder Club returns. Richard Osman has once again given us a story of intrigue, murder and warm cosy chats with friends. 

This time a local news legend is on the hunt for a sensational headline, and soon the gang are hot on the trail of two murders, ten years apart. And if this was not dangerous enough, a new nemesis pays Elizabeth a visit, presenting her with a deadly mission: kill or be killed.

While Elizabeth grapples with her conscience (and a gun), the gang and their unlikely new friends, including television stars, money launderers and ex-KGB colonels, unravel a new mystery.

But can they catch the culprit and save Elizabeth before the murderer strikes again?

Richard Osman has left “Pointless” to concentrate on his writing and I have to say the loss of his Pointless position is the book lover's gain. This third book does not disappoint and long may the Thursday Murder Club continue.

