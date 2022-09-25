Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Review

Review of the new Monkey vs Bunny children's book

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 11:30 AM September 25, 2022
Bunny vs Monkey new book by Jamie Smart.

Bunny vs Monkey new book by Jamie Smart. - Credit: JAMIE SMART

Bunny vs Monkey Rise of the Maniacal Badger by Jamie Smart is this week's children's book of the week.

As parents of reluctant readers know finding something to trigger the imagination and enthusiasm of your 9-12 year old can be difficult. This series of books by Jamie Smart may well be a chaotic and fun solution to encourage them.

Written in a graphic novel style, the action within is both highly visual and comical. The main heroes are Bunny and Monkey and in this their their third adventure they face their most devious foe yet.

The Maniacal Badger has arrived, and he's determined to take over the Woods! Wasn't that Monkey's plan? This cannot happen! What japes await, when Bunny and Monkey (sworn enemies it seems only five minutes ago) team up to beat this new menace?!They've never managed to work together before and with Skunky a mad inventor in tow things are sure to go well!

A madcap and hilarious adventure ensues and if as an adult you were fans of the Beano and Dennis the Menace this may be a 21st Century comic you can get on board with.


Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Stagecoach bus service cuts in Cambridgeshire

Updated

Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews tackle the large fire this morning in Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire

Alexander Gilham

person
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Combined Authority responds to Stagecoach’s withdrawal of services

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire police officer in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon