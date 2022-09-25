Review

Bunny vs Monkey Rise of the Maniacal Badger by Jamie Smart is this week's children's book of the week.

As parents of reluctant readers know finding something to trigger the imagination and enthusiasm of your 9-12 year old can be difficult. This series of books by Jamie Smart may well be a chaotic and fun solution to encourage them.

Written in a graphic novel style, the action within is both highly visual and comical. The main heroes are Bunny and Monkey and in this their their third adventure they face their most devious foe yet.

The Maniacal Badger has arrived, and he's determined to take over the Woods! Wasn't that Monkey's plan? This cannot happen! What japes await, when Bunny and Monkey (sworn enemies it seems only five minutes ago) team up to beat this new menace?!They've never managed to work together before and with Skunky a mad inventor in tow things are sure to go well!

A madcap and hilarious adventure ensues and if as an adult you were fans of the Beano and Dennis the Menace this may be a 21st Century comic you can get on board with.



