Published: 4:00 PM June 29, 2021

Do you ever wonder if you could have done things differently? Did the life choices you made take you down a path that maybe you are not happy with? Wouldn't it be great if there was somewhere that you could live all those alternative lives to find the one that makes you the happiest?

Nora Seed has reached rock bottom. Her life is spiralling away from her and she feels that she has let everyone down. There seems to be no choice left but to end everything.

She finds herself in the Midnight Library, a place between life and death, where she faces all the alternative versions of her life. As she goes through all these lives though the realisation begins to dawn on her that life is what we make it.

There is no perfect life but life itself is precious and should be cherished. It is a book that will change your perspective and teach you to make the most of what you are given and to take time to enjoy the simple things. Inspiring, uplifting and will stay with you long after you've finished reading.