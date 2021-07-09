Published: 1:00 PM July 9, 2021

Shortlisted for the British Book Awards Children’s Fiction Book of the Year 2020, The Good Thieves by Katherine Rundell is an amazing adventure story.

Vita Marlowe travels with her mum from London to New York to save her grandfather, Jack, from the mafia thieves.

Jack has been cheated out of his home, Hudson Castle, and Vita, together with her newly found friends: Silk, a young pickpocket, and circus boys Samuel and Arkady, sets out to get her grandfather's house back and make him happy again.

This is a story of children who will do anything to put right a wrong, the plot has an interesting twist and keeps you entertained until the end. A truly timeless adventure.