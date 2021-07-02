Review

Published: 3:00 PM July 2, 2021

What could be described as a normal 'whodunnit' is raised to a different level by the unusual format.

Janice Hallett tells her tale through emails, texts, police transcripts and even What’s App messages. An intriguing premise which pulls you in and creates a real page turner.

I really enjoyed this book as a result. The cast of characters are all interesting and so well written that you soon 'recognise' each of them easily from each email or text.

The characters range from a needy, lonely nurse to the father of a family at the heart of some local amateur dramatics. Behind the mask of respectability and the apparent inclusiveness of a close knit community something is amiss and in the end a murder occurs.

Why were they killed and who is responsible is what forms the basis of this original tale. Very refreshing, and if you are a fan of murder mysteries you will not be disappointed.