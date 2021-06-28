News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Book Review: Dance with Oti

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021   
Dance with Oti.

Dance with Oti. - Credit: Oti Mabuse

It's never too early to start getting excited about the new season of Strictly and there is no better way to get your little ones dancing around than to introduce them to the Bird Jive - Oti Mabuse's fantastic new picture book.

The story starts with a group of children going for their first lesson at Mrs Oti's dance studio. Some of them are really excited but there are also some who are nervous and worried that they won't be able to keep up.

Mrs Oti reassures them all that they are there to enjoy helping each other learn the dance. It's all about joining in and having fun not being perfect dancers.

Be prepared mums to be reading and jumping about at the same time, as the book is very interactive. For those who need a more visual approach to learning the steps, there is a QR code to scan which takes you to a video.

If you want to see the finished dance, watch Bee's Dance academy on Waterstones St Neots Instagram, it will show you how it should be done. By the end of it you will be cooking the dinner while doing the Bird Jive.

You may also want to watch:

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police issued a closure notice for the house in Usher's Close in St Neots.

Police move in to close house after reports of anti-social behaviour

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Dennis Dear from Cooks Drove, Earith died on June 15.

Man named following fatal collision near Bluntisham

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Buckden on Friday June 18 

Video

Flood devastation as villagers are forced to clear drains with their...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Stephen Ferguson is the mayor of St Neots.

Plans for Ox-Cam Arc are 'pretty awful'

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus