News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Olive Indian receives service award for a second year

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:01 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 4:02 PM July 29, 2021
Owner Abul Choudry is chuffed to receive a Trip Advisor customer service award for the second year in a row.

Owner Abul Choudry is chuffed to receive a Trip Advisor customer service award for the second year in a row. - Credit: Abul Choudry

Olive Indian restaurant in St Neots has received recognition for it’s customer service for a second year in a row. 

The restaurant has just been awarded a Trip Advisor Top 10% Award, meaning they have scored as one of the top 10% worldwide for customer service and customer happiness. 

Even better this follows a year on from when they won their award last year in 2020 too. 

In such a challenging couple of years for them, they are chuffed to receive this award.

Manager, Abul Choudry said: “I am so over the moon with this award, anybody in this industry would know it has been a very very challenging time. 

You may also want to watch:

“You have for example all the safety measures to ensure, keeping service standards high and hoping customers are going to come.  

“Trip Advisor is the biggest platform in the world, they are a registered high-end platform.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman jailed for knife-point robbery
  2. 2 'Savage' attack left man without spleen
  3. 3 Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters
  1. 4 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
  2. 5 Delicious dessert shop 'Snik Snax' opens
  3. 6 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
  4. 7 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
  6. 9 Threatening domestic abuser tracked and assaulted ex partner of 10 years
  7. 10 Man with rare heart condition shares how free location app saved his life

“For restaurant this is really motivating, to consistently being getting these things right and a time to celebrate.” 

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31.

Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Collision at Wyton 

Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Neil Roberts, 45, messaged the ‘girls’ on a social media platform

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus