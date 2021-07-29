Published: 4:01 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM July 29, 2021

Owner Abul Choudry is chuffed to receive a Trip Advisor customer service award for the second year in a row. - Credit: Abul Choudry

Olive Indian restaurant in St Neots has received recognition for it’s customer service for a second year in a row.

The restaurant has just been awarded a Trip Advisor Top 10% Award, meaning they have scored as one of the top 10% worldwide for customer service and customer happiness.

Even better this follows a year on from when they won their award last year in 2020 too.

In such a challenging couple of years for them, they are chuffed to receive this award.

Manager, Abul Choudry said: “I am so over the moon with this award, anybody in this industry would know it has been a very very challenging time.

You may also want to watch:

“You have for example all the safety measures to ensure, keeping service standards high and hoping customers are going to come.

“Trip Advisor is the biggest platform in the world, they are a registered high-end platform.

“For restaurant this is really motivating, to consistently being getting these things right and a time to celebrate.”