A planning application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council for the former Argos unit in High Street, for permission to change use to a restaurant.

Loungers, which has more than 100 venues across the UK, has also applied for an alcohol licence to the district council.

The design and access statement prepared by planning agents D2 Planning Limited said: “The proposal would have a customer area to the front of the premises with seating and a bar. The shop front will be recessed to allow a small external trading area. The kitchen and toilets are located to the rear of the building.”

The proposal also states the new venue would create a number of full-time and part-time jobs within the area, including a head chef and general manager for the premises.

Argos moved into the Huntingdon branch of Sainsbury’s in February.

The planning statement also says that the new restaurant/bar would bring more people to the High Street.

It said: “The applicants have demonstrated that the proposed A3 use would contribute to the long term vitality and viability of the Huntingdon town centre and primary shopping frontage.

“The proposed Loungers would keep an active frontage along the High Street and would generate footfall throughout the day and evening due to the proposed opening hours 9am-11pm, Sunday to Wednesday, and 9am-midnight, Thursday to Saturday.”

Loungers was founded in 2002 in Bristol and has enjoyed rapid growth since then, with outlets in Birmingham, Nottingham, Peterborough, and Manchester among others.

A spokesman for the firm said that, subject to securing successful planning consent, the firm proposed to open a new Lounge in spring next year.

Anyone wishing to make submissions regarding the planning proposal can write to the district council by January 9.