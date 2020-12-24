Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding

Published: 10:35 AM December 24, 2020

One Leisure in Huntingdon and Ramsey have provided emergency rest shelters for victims of widespread flooding in Huntingdonshire.

Ramsey, Alconbury, Tilbrook, Kimbolton, Woodwalton, Elm, Buckden, Godmanchester, Huntingdon, St Ives, Somersham, Fenstanton and Fen Drayton have all been affected by flooding.

Huntingdonshire District Council have said: “The response to the flooding was everchanging throughout the night.

“The Council decided to open One Leisure Ramsey in the evening of December 23 to provide support, shelter and British Red Cross provision for those impacted.

“One Leisure Huntingdon was then opened as a rest centre later on in the evening, supporting two people through the night, alongside the British Red Cross provision.

“One Leisure Ramsey was stood down circa 1am, December 24, as it was decided at a strategic level that it was no longer required.

“One Leisure Huntingdon remains available today (in preparation for any further impact), but is currently not being used.”

People have needed sandbags to keep water entering their houses and pumps.

Residents from Buckden and Offord, have set up a Just giving page for victims of flooding in the village, they have already raised nearly £700.

Link to donate is:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/floodsbuckdenofford?utm_id=107&utm_term=PzRxA6KGP&fbclid=IwAR1PspIMB8dh6H3dRKm_pQnNzIZqTfMFNeqLBrprhaENv6ah0XtOAfrHu-c

For assistance and advice please call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

If you are in immediate danger call 999.