Published: 2:30 PM January 22, 2021

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team wanted to recognise the hard work and sacrifices of those in the community who have been caring for others throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message went out on social media asking for nominations of local caring community heroes who have made a difference to others over the past 12 months to receive a gift pack from the team.

In less than 24 hours they received 100 nominations for friends, colleagues and family members who had gone above and beyond looking after others during this difficult time.

The group’s founder Councillor Patrick Kadewere, said: “The last 12 months have been hard for all of us but especially those on the front line who put themselves at risk daily to help look after others.

“We wanted to let our local caring community heroes know how valued and appreciated they are so we put together 100 gift packs containing some toiletries, sweets and snacks as a little token of our appreciation for all they do for others.

“The Butterfly Legacy Project very kindly hand made us 100 beautiful gift bags to pack them in and the response we got was amazing.

“The stories we were sent with the nominations were heart-warming to hear just how much our caring heroes do for our community and we are pleased we were able to give a little something back to say thank you.”