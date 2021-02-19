Covid-19 response team delivers 100 half-term activity packs

Published: 12:01 PM February 19, 2021

Lily, 8, and Scarlett, 5, from Huntingdon, with their activity packs. - Credit: PATRICK KADEWERE

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team has delivered 100 half-term activity packs along with half term food parcels to local children.

The group’s founder, Councillor Patrick Kadewere, said: “Thanks to funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s Community Reach Fund we were able to provide 100 activity packs to local children at the start of half term.

“The last 12 months, children have had to cope with so much change and we know it’s not easy for them being away from school and their friends so we wanted to provide some packs to give them a little happiness in these difficult times.

“The packs included a range of activity books, arts and crafts, toys, sweets and snacks, which we hope all recipients enjoyed.

“Our special thanks go to all of our dedicated volunteers who selflessly give so much of their time to help the community.”