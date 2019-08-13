Those living in Huntingdon East ward will also be asked to take part in election of a town councillor for the ward. Both votes will be taking place on September 19. To vote in the referendum and by-election, residents of Huntingdon must be registered to vote in local government elections and be 18 or over on the day of the poll. Anyone not already registered to vote must do so by September 3 and can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. Poll cards are being delivered for these polls and polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. Speaking to the Hunts Post last month, Cllr Tom Sanderson, who chaired the town council-based group which drew up the neighbourhood plan, said: