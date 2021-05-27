Video

Published: 5:30 PM May 27, 2021

Residents of Alconbury and Alconbury Weston turned up today to a Flood Resilience Day event on May 27) to learn about how they can better protect their homes from flooding in the future.

People living in the Alconbury’s experienced severe flooding during Christmas 2020, and the event was an opportunity to learn what can be done to make their properties resilient against flood water.

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau talked to visitors and offered advice, alongside representatives from Flood Re who discuss flood insurance matters.

Mary said: “I have been flooded myself and so it is so nice to meet other people, that have been flooded and we can share experiences.

“I have already been able to offer people help and I have learnt so much.

“It is the little things that people can do that are important. My main focus of being here is to show people how they can recover quickly from a flood.

“In the ‘Floodmobile’ we have got lots of things to show people how they can protect their home.

“For example, water proof plastering, different kinds of kitchens that can recover from a flood, different flooring, so they can come and look at it.

"I have talked to people who have flooded many times and were able to recover very quickly.

“I was able to tell them about a certain pump, that would pump right down to one millilitre and keep the water out of the house."

Councillor Lorna Dupre, the newly elected chairman of the Environment and Green Investment Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Our Flood Resilience Day for Alconbury and Alconbury Weston residents was an opportunity to learn what we can do as individuals to make our properties more flood resilient and to talk to experts in flooding.”

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects, which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFR across the local authority areas.

For more information on the Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project, visit: www.floodtoolkit.com/ox-cam-property-flood-resilience-pathfinder/ or follow the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder on social media: https://www.facebook.com/OxCamPFR.

For more information on Cambridgeshire County Council, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/.