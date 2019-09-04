The winners of this year's annual award, which was launched in 2004 and is run in July each year to encourage people in Eaton Socon and Eaton Ford to compete for the special plaque, were the residents of Bushmead Gardens.

Streets are judged on: the absence of weeds on kerbs and gutters; no litter, maintained front gardens or frontages and unobstructed pavements.

"Once again this year the roads were difficult to judge and after a lot of thought the overall best street was considered to be Bushmead Gardens, said Sue Jarrett, chairman of ESCA.

She added: "It is wonderful that so many people make an effort to keep their streets well maintained and the residents of Bushmead Gardens should be proud of their achievements. On September 1, the plaque was placed on a lamppost in Bushmead Gardens and the residents celebrated with a small party on their green."