Alconbury residents invited to learn about flood resilence

Published: 4:32 PM May 26, 2021

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau OBE will be giving advice at the event. - Credit: Peppa Sheridan

Residents of Alconbury and Alconbury Weston are being invited to a special Flood Resilience Day event on Thursday, May 27, which is being hosted by Cambridgeshire County Council.

With people living in the Alconbury’s experiencing flooding, including during Christmas 2020, the event is an opportunity to learn what can be done to make their properties resilient against flood water.

Councillor Lorna Dupre, the newly elected chair of the Environment and Green Investment Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council said: “I would firstly like to commend the community response to the flooding that occurred in December last year.

“Our communities pulled together to support those who were affected. Our Flood Resilience Day for Alconbury and Alconbury Weston residents is an opportunity to learn what we can do as individuals to make our properties more flood resilient and to talk to experts in flooding.

“The event is free and I would urge local residents to join us.”

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects, which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFR across the local authority areas.

You may also want to watch:

It will be bringing its Floodmobile demonstration vehicle that includes more than 50 practical measures of flood resilience that people can take to lessen the impact a flood can have on their home or business.

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau OBE will talk to visitors and offer advice, alongside representatives from Flood Re who will discuss flood insurance matters.

Confirms Mary Dhonau OBE: “I’ve been flooded on many occasions and it’s an appalling experience. For people living in Alconbury and Alconbury Weston, the Flood Resilience Day is an opportunity to learn more about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the impact flooding can have.

“Many of us invest in smoke alarms or security locks to protect against fires or thefts, however for those living at risk of flooding, water is the most effective and indiscriminate ‘burglar’ there is.

“The Alconbury Flood Resilience Day and our Floodmobile is therefore an opportunity to see these first-hand, talk to experts and receive information on just what can be done.”

The Alconbury Flood Resilience event is taking place on Thursday May 27 from 10am until 4pm on Ford Road (which connects High Street and Brookside), High Street, Alconbury, PE28 4DP.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome. Social distancing will be followed, with hand sanitiser provided. Face masks will be required if entering the Floodmobile.

For more information on the Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project, visit: www.floodtoolkit.com/ox-cam-property-flood-resilience-pathfinder/ or follow the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder on social media: https://www.facebook.com/OxCamPFR.

For more information on Cambridgeshire County Council, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/.