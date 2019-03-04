More than 80 objections have so far been received for the application, which seeks permission for 135 houses with extra parking offered for St Helen’s Primary School.

In a planning statement, agent Bidwells, on behalf of R2 Development, told Huntingdonshire District Council the application would also include vehicular access, public open space, pedestrian links, car parking, drainage and other associated works.

However, residents have hit out at the plans, due to the strain they believe it would put on public services, including schools and the doctor’s surgery.

Brian Richardson, of The Sycamores, said in a letter: “There can be little doubt that this development, should it be allowed to proceed, would singularly ruin this village as a place in which to live, in one fell swoop. We are a small community with few services available to us and that can only get worse.”

A resident of Wheatley Crescent added: “The size and scope of this development is unwarranted in such a small village, there is no need for so many houses to be built or to cause risk to the residents and pupils during construction and due to the increased traffic.

“The access for the site is in a dangerous position nearly opposite a school, which is very busy at rush hour, which would mean further congestion and a risk to child safety.”

The application also includes plans for a play area.

If the plans go ahead, a traffic assessment has determined that the development would generate 76 and 74 two-way vehicle trips at rush hour in the morning and evening respectively.

However, Bluntisham Parish Council has raised concerns over the pressure the new homes would have on the primary school in the village.

The council said: “The village infrastructure cannot support so many new houses. Local schools are full, roads out of Huntingdon, St Ives and Earith are grid-locked morning and evening. Hinchingbrooke Hospital is overloaded, the exit near St Helen’s School will cause chaos in the morning and is a danger to children. It ruins a traditional Cambridgeshire village with little local employment available, and plenty of new houses in Cambridge, Northstowe and Alconbury.”

The application will be considered by the district council’s development management committee.