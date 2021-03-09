Huntingdon care home opens doors for family visits

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Staff at the Ferrars Hall Care Home, in Huntingdon, have opened their doors for family visits as part of new Government guidelines issued this week.

The care home, in Ferrars Road, say they are delighted that residents will now be able to enjoy the benefits of the easing of visiting restrictions.

Family members were said to be overjoyed to be visiting their loved ones for the first time in many months.

Susan Dunnell, home manager at Ferrars Hall, “We had some emotional reunions last week. It was wonderful to see our residents reunited with loved ones.

“This has been a difficult time for all our families, the return of visitors to our home will bring a much-needed boost to well-being.”

One family member told staff he was grateful for all the work that been done to allow families to stay in touch with loved ones but he was looking forward to the personal visit to see his wife.

Hannah Mills, customer relations manager at Ferrars Hall said: “We’ve seen so many smiles and a few tears of joy today.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic to welcome visitors back to our home again. Family is what we’re all about here at Ferrars Hall.”

Country Court, which owns the Ferrars Hall Care Home, said he was taking a cautious approach to easing visiting restrictions with guidelines in place to ensure everyone is kept safe without reducing the enjoyment of the time families spend together.

Visits are currently by appointment only to accommodate all requests, and visitors must have their temperature checked, wear a facemask and complete a ‘Health Passport.’

They must also submit a negative test result from a lateral flow test before entering the care home.

As from Monday, all care home residents will be able to be visited indoors by a single, named individual as part of the Prime Minister’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.

The scheme will allow a single visitor to hold hands indoors with their relative or contact in a care home, and make repeat visits under carefully designed conditions to keep residents, staff and visitors safe.

Every resident will have the opportunity to name one individual, who will be required to have a test beforehand, wear PPE during the visit and avoid close contact.