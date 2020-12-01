Breaking

Published: 9:44 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

Early reports suggest this is on London Road, near the Esso garage,

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service are damping down at the scene. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around the A1096 and many of the local roads remain blocked.

Witnesses report hearing loud bangs and explosions and some say there is a lorry on fire.

The flames can be seen from several miles away and there is thick black smoke.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Papworth, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Ramsey, including the water carrier, attended the incident.

You may also want to watch:

The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels. There were no casualties requiring treatment for any injury. The crews remain at the scene damping down the area and making sure it is safe.

The Hunts Post will bring you more information as we get it.