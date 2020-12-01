Breaking
Emergency services at massive blaze after lorry fire in St Ives.
Early reports suggest this is on London Road, near the Esso garage,
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around the A1096 and many of the local roads remain blocked.
Witnesses report hearing loud bangs and explosions and some say there is a lorry on fire.
The flames can be seen from several miles away and there is thick black smoke.
In a statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Papworth, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Ramsey, including the water carrier, attended the incident.
The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels. There were no casualties requiring treatment for any injury. The crews remain at the scene damping down the area and making sure it is safe.
The Hunts Post will bring you more information as we get it.
