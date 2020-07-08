royal oak royal oak

The Seven Wives

Ramsey Road, St Ives, PE27 5RF. Call: 01480 462180.

Family pub with large outside area. Drinks will only be served in the pub garden during the first few days of opening. There will be portable toilets outside for customers. Plans to serve food will be put in place after the opening period.

The Oliver Cromwell

Wellington Street, St Ives, PE27 5AZ. Call: 01480 465601.

Traditional pub that dates back to the 18th century. Will open inside and outside of pub. All tables and chairs will be set out one metre apart in the garden and inside. Only serving drinks for the first month.

The Windmill

St Ives Road, Somersham PE28 3ET. Call: 01487 840328.

Homely gastro pub with garden. Maximum capacity for The Windmill will be 50 people and the tables will be spaced by 1.5 metres apart. Need to book, but walk-ins will be accommodated if space.

The White Horse

Great North Road, Eaton Socon, St Neots, PE19 8EL. Call: 01480 470853.

Thirteenth century coaching inn with large restaurant area, private function room and large garden. Bookings only and no food will be served on Monday/Tuesday.

The Three Tuns

High Street, Fen Drayton. CB24 4SJ. Call: 01954 230242.

Delightful Tudor pub and restaurant with thatched roof and patio garden. Table service and payment for their drinks through an APP. Booking for table required inside and outside.

The Barley Mow

Main Street, Hartford, PE29 1XU. Call: 01480 450557.

Family friendly pub. Booking required. Screen in place at the bar, to protect staff and customers when they come to pay for their meal.

The Exhibition

London Road, Godmanchester, PE29 2HZ. Call: 01480 459134.

Family owned and run pub with enclosed garden. Uses locally sourced ingredients. During the lockdown the pub donated 100 cottage pies to frontline NHS workers and the elderly and has been making pizzas.

The Barley Mow

Crosshall Road, St Neots, PE19 7AB. Call: 01480 474435.

Traditional family pub on the outskirts of St Neots near the Riverside Park. Will operate a one-way system and car park will be closed.

The Crown

Great North Road, Eaton Socon, PE19 8EN. Call: 01480 212232.01480 212232.

Built originally as a private dwelling the Crown Inn pub restaurant in Eaton Socon St Neots dates back centuries and became a licensed inn by 1816. Will be spacing tables. Booking required.

Brampton Mill

Bromholme Lane, Brampton. PE28 4NE.

Positioned on the idyllic River Great Ouse, The Brampton Mill is set inside a unique converted mill. Taking bookings.

Royal Oak

79 High Street Hail Weston St Neots PE19 5JW.

A 17th century thatched family-friendly pub with a lovely beer garden out back. Head to the website to find maps to three different country walks you can take that take you to the pub the long way round.