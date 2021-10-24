News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
See photos of the intricate final stages of the Huntingdon Viaduct removal

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:04 PM October 24, 2021   
Intricate last stage of viaduct removal this weekend.

Demolition of the first stage of the remaining sections of the A14 viaduct above Huntingdon railway station took place this weekend.

Demolition of the first stage of the  remaining sections of the A14 viaduct above Huntingdon railway station took place this weekend.

The viaduct is being knocked down as part of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the key route which made the massive structure redundant.

The last stages of the removal of the Huntingdon viaduct.

The last stages of the removal of the Huntingdon viaduct. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Work on the last sections of the 12,000 tonne concrete flyover started this weekend as demolition crews start on the eastern side of the bridge. The western side will come down in November.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Work on the east side viaduct will see the viaduct being lifted and it will stay there for a week while the piers are removed.

The new A14 made the massive structure redundant.

The new A14 made the massive structure redundant. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"Then the span will be moved back and lowered to the ground to be demolished.

“The equipment will then be moved to the west side of the viaduct and the same operation will be repeated.”

The spokesman said: “This is by far the most efficient way to remove the final parts of the viaduct, with the minimum impact on our community and the travelling public.”

The viaduct needs to be removed in stages for safety reasons. 

The viaduct needs to be removed in stages for safety reasons. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Work on the A14 upgrade started in November 2016 with the final stages in the Huntingdon being scheduled for completion next year.


