Published: 12:04 PM October 24, 2021

The viaduct is being knocked down as part of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the key route which made the massive structure redundant.

Work on the last sections of the 12,000 tonne concrete flyover started this weekend as demolition crews start on the eastern side of the bridge. The western side will come down in November.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Work on the east side viaduct will see the viaduct being lifted and it will stay there for a week while the piers are removed.

"Then the span will be moved back and lowered to the ground to be demolished.

“The equipment will then be moved to the west side of the viaduct and the same operation will be repeated.”

The spokesman said: “This is by far the most efficient way to remove the final parts of the viaduct, with the minimum impact on our community and the travelling public.”

Work on the A14 upgrade started in November 2016 with the final stages in the Huntingdon being scheduled for completion next year.



