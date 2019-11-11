The Remembrance Sunday service in Godmanchester. Picture: ARCHANT The Remembrance Sunday service in Godmanchester. Picture: ARCHANT

Remembrance events were held in Huntingdon, Godmanchester, St Ives, St Neots and Ramsey as well as many of the villages across the district.

Members of the Royal British Legion marched alongside brownies, cubs, guides, scouts, members of the armed forces and the mayors of all five towns in Huntingdonshire.

There were also church services and wreaths were laid at war memorials to remember the fallen.

Short services and two-minute silences were held today (Monday) to mark Armistice Day. A shorter remembrance ceremony at the war memorial on Monday at 11am.

Bluntisham

Remembrance-themed cafe at Bluntisham Baptist Church in the church hall on November 13, from 2-4.30pm. Includes local history display and refreshments.

