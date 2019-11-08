Huntingdon

A remembrance service and parade will take place on the Market Square on Sunday. Assemble on the Market Square no later than 10.40am when the parade will march into position.

A short service and two-minute silence will also be held on the Market Square on Monday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day. The service will start shortly before 11am. All are welcome.

St Ives

St Ives Town Council, members of the St Ives British Legion, representatives of British Armed Forces and United States Air Force, the Veterans Associations, uniformed cadet forces, civil emergency services and youth groups will attend a service and parade on Sunday at Market Hill, from 10.30am to midday. A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

Cllr Daniel Rowe will preside over the parade which includes soliders from No 42 Engineer Regiment based at RAF Wyton as well as cadets and emergency services.

A shorter remembrance ceremony at the war memorial on Monday at 11am.

Ramsey

The parade assembles at the Abbey Gatehouse at 2pm on Sunday, wreath laying at 2.30pm and church service at 3pm.

St Neots

Town mayor, Cllr Gordon Thorpe will join deputy lord lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, John Bridge, veterans, cadets, scouts, community groups for a remembrance parade and service.

The parade steps off from Waitrose car park at 10.45am on Sunday - wreath laying at St Neots War Memorial at 11am - two-minute silence followed by service. Service and wreath-laying at St Mary's Parish Church at 10.50am and St Mary's, Eaton Socon at 3pm where there will be a service and wreath-laying.

Godmanchester

The town council will be holding its annual remembrance parade from 10.30-11.30am on Sunday. The civic party will march from the town hall car park to the war memorial in Post Street for a short service #

Bluntisham

Remembrance-themed cafe at Bluntisham Baptist Church in the church hall on November 13, from 2-4.30pm. Includes local history display and refreshments.