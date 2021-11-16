Gallery
Remembrance services have been held across Huntingdonshire
- Credit: Archant
Services of Remembrance have been held across the towns and villages of Huntingdonshire.
On Sunday November 14, ceremonies and parades were held in Ramsey, St Ives, Huntingdon, St Neots, Alconbury Weald, Godmanchester and many more.
Remembrance Sunday is held as a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.
Within the Huntingdon service the Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb attended and laid a wreath.
A hour service was also held in St Ives led by Reverend Roy Muttram and there was a parade march around the square.
Hundreds of people attended the event, there was also the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence was held, after this Reverd Muttram announced that the service was the last one he will lead.
Within the St Ives service the Mayor of St Ives Pasco Husain said: “We who are too young to know of the horror of the World War must never forget, the price that had been paid by so many that we may live free lives and enjoy that these service men and women left for the last time.”
Alan Scott, Chairman of The Royal British Legion said: “The remembrance service was good but was quite a long service, it was a long time for children and families to stand.
“We were fortunate that the weather was quite mild, but we will have a meeting with the council, the army and the church to see if we can discuss.
“It certainly was one of the biggest services ever held and I have had a lot of positive feedback on the service.
“There has been great response in all of the services, including the Fenstanton service and Godmanchester."
Alan went on to say: "Roy Muttram is 89 and it is sad that it was his last service, he has been a superb chaplain."