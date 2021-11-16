News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Remembrance services have been held across Huntingdonshire

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:36 AM November 16, 2021
Remembrance Sunday in Huntingdon 

Remembrance Sunday in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

Services of Remembrance have been held across the towns and villages of Huntingdonshire.  

On Sunday November 14, ceremonies and parades were held in  Ramsey, St Ives, Huntingdon, St Neots, Alconbury Weald, Godmanchester and many more.

Wreath laying in Huntingdon 

Wreath laying in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

Remembrance Sunday is held as a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.  

Within the Huntingdon service the Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb attended and laid a wreath.  

The Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb laying a wreath

The Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb laying a wreath - Credit: Archant

A hour service was also held in St Ives led by Reverend Roy Muttram and there was a parade march around the square.  

Hundreds of people attended the event, there was also the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence was held, after this Reverd Muttram announced that the service was the last one he will lead. 

The Mayor of Huntingdon at the Remembrance service

The Mayor of Huntingdon at the Remembrance service - Credit: Archant

Within the St Ives service the Mayor of St Ives Pasco Husain said: “We who are too young to know of the horror of the World War must never forget, the price that had been paid by so many that we may live free lives and enjoy that these service men and women left for the last time.”  

Poppies in the St Ives square

Poppies in the St Ives square - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Rapist assaulted woman at home in Huntingdon after she 'turned him down'
  2. 2 Murderer handed life sentence for killing father-of-five in Huntingdon
  3. 3 Dessert Shop Snik Snax asks people to support their High Street shops
  1. 4 Flooding funding comes with 'prepare yourself' message amid six-year plan
  2. 5 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
  3. 6 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  4. 7 'Good' Ofsted rating for Huntingdon school
  5. 8 Review: Indian food elevated to a whole new level
  6. 9 Elsie May's Electric Lounge asks people to support local businesses
  7. 10 P H Gammons in Ramsey says business is picking up after pandemic

Alan Scott, Chairman of The Royal British Legion said: “The remembrance service was good but was quite a long service, it was a long time for children and families to stand.  

“We were fortunate that the weather was quite mild, but we will have a meeting with the council, the army and the church to see if we can discuss. 

“It certainly was one of the biggest services ever held and I have had a lot of positive feedback on the service.  

“There has been great response in all of the services, including the Fenstanton service and Godmanchester."

A remembrance day took place in St Ives

A remembrance day took place in St Ives - Credit: Archant

Alan went on to say: "Roy Muttram is 89 and it is sad that it was his last service, he has been a superb chaplain."

Soldiers marching in the Remembrance parade

Soldiers marching in the Remembrance parade - Credit: Archant


Remembrance Day in Huntingdon 

Remembrance Day in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant


Wreath laying in Huntingdon 

Wreath laying in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

Vicar in Huntingdon ceremony

Vicar in Huntingdon ceremony - Credit: Archant


Remembrance Day in Ramsey 

Remembrance Day in Ramsey - Credit: Archant


A remembrance day was held in Ramsey 

A remembrance day was held in Ramsey - Credit: Archant


Remembrance parade in Huntingdon

Remembrance parade in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant


Remembrance Day
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A two mile queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives.

Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing down

Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
TING Bus Service is a success

TING bus service is roaring success in its first month

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Pitts

Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon