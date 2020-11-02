Traditional Remembrance Day services across the district are being cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic - and people are being asked to remember those who gave their lives at home instead.

Low-key official services will still take place in local towns and villages with wreath-laying ceremonies being held but there are concerns that the events may still take place, but some councils are live-steaming services so that people do not miss out on a chance to get involved.

The Royal British Legion is urging people to continue to support the Poppy Day Appeal, its key source of income which is facing a drop in contributions this year.

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb said in a statement that they were “saddened” not to be able to put on the traditional service which involves a march through the town centre and parade at the War Memorial.

He said: “This year Remembrance Day is going to be so different to anything we have experienced before.

“With restrictions in place many councils have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the Remembrance Day service.”

Cllr Webb said: “Huntingdon Town Council have close ties with our armed forces and wanted to ensure that we mark the day as appropriately as we can.

“We are saddened that we cannot invite guests or members of the community to gather at the War Memorial, so we are asking you to Remember at home.

“The service will be streamed over the internet so please do not gather at the War Memorial.”

Cllr Webb urged members of the public to put an image of the poppy in their window and take a minute to remember those who gave their lives or were injured in the two world warns and subsequent conflicts.

Steven Carr, membership secretary of Huntingdonshire District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We feel that it is very important for people to take part in an act of remembrance to show their support to those who served and gave their lives and did not come back.

“We will definitely be out fulfilling our role remembering the fallen and those who served.”

Mr Carr urged members of the public to celebrate Remembrance Day at home, possibly in their gardens.

Mr Carr also urged people to follow the British Legion Every Poppy Counts campaign, saying the fund-raising poppies were available in local shops and through the legion nationally.

He said the pandemic would inevitably have an impact on the amount of money raised by poppy sales this year.

“These are difficult times for all of us and we know people, including those who have been furloughed or who have been made redundant, who will not be able to make the donations they would like to.”