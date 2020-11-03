People are being urged to continue to support The Royal British Legion this year, after annual events and parades have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb said he was encouraging people to “remember at home” by decorating poppies to be placed in their windows.

He said: “We are saddened that we cannot invite guests or members of the community to gather at the War Memorial, so we are asking you to Remember at Home.

As there will be no service on Sunday, a recording of the mayor and a small civic party laying a wreath at the Thinking Soldier earlier in the week will be uploaded on the Town Council’s website and social media pages on the morning of Sunday, November 8.

“We continue to encourage residents to ‘Remember at Home’, by displaying poppies in your windows, and taking a moment to remember during the nationwide two-minute silence at 11am.

One pub in Eaton Socon has launched a competition for children to design their own poppies to be placed at the front of the building. The White Horse, in Great North Road, will donate 25p to the RBL for every poppy pub window. Drop designs off at the pub.

The Church of St Peter and St Paul, in Fenstanton, is also encouraging parishioners to help remember those who have fallen by placing a tea light and a poppy on the church porch.

Tributes to those who have lost their lives during armed conflicts could also include a two-minute silence to be held on doorsteps across the UK.

The main organisers of the events, the RBL, say: “We are encouraging people across the nations to ensure Remembrance Sunday is still marked appropriately by taking part in remote and socially distanced Remembrance activity, whether that be watching the service on television or pausing for the two-minute silence in their home or on their doorsteps.”

An A4 poster of the iconic remembrance poppy to be displayed at home can be downloaded at: https://www.poppyshop.org.uk/products/download-a-remembrance-poppy

We would love to hear from you if you have decorated you window with poppies. You can send us a photo of your window as we hope to feature as many as possible in print and online. Send details to: clare,butler@huntspost.co.uk or: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.