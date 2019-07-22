Outline planning permission for the land between the A1, Lucks Lane and Stirtloe Lane, was originally rejected by the council in 2016, but the decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in 2017. Bloor Homes Eastern's reserved matters application was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council's development management committee on July 16 by eight votes to two, with a number of councillors expressing reservations over the safety of the A1 and Stirtloe Lane junction. Calling the vote, the committee's chairman, Councillor Eric Butler, proposed the group