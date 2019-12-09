All MPs who held office between 2017 and 2019 have been ranked as part of the first people power index, as compiled by the website Change.org.

The index has been created to judge MPs' openness and responsiveness to their constituents on areas of availability, responsiveness and engagement.

Topping the list among MPs in this region was the former MP for North East Bedfordshire, Alistair Burt, who was 20th out of 650 MPs. The North East Bedfordshire seat covers Great Barford and Wyboston.

At the bottom of the list of MPs in the region is the former MP for Huntingdon Jonathan Djanogly, who rated 645th.

Shailesh Vara (327), and Heidi Allen (148) also featured alongside Daniel Zeichner (109), and Lucy Frazer (476).

The top MP in the UK, according to the Change.org index, was Wayne David, who represented Caerphilly, and, at the bottom of the list, was Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who represented the Cotswolds.

The website used data to judge MPs on their availability to constituents, participation in parliament and how they listened to the public.

The site used data from Hansard, the official record of an MPs' contact details, as well as social media and correspondence with MPs' offices.

Kajal Odedra, UK executive director of Change.org, said: "Unlike most jobs, there's no job description for being an MP. So for the MPs putting themselves forward again, and when we're looking at candidates to see who's best for the job, how are we judging what a 'good' MP looks like?

"From years of working with ordinary people to campaign on issues that matter to the public, a big motivation for starting petitions is that they don't feel heard by those in power.

"We've judged that being a 'good' MP is about openness and responsiveness to constituents. Trust in politics is strengthened when it is open, transparent and the public are genuinely listened to.

"We want voters to check how their MP ranks when making their mind up whether to re-elect their last MP or not, and we want the people power index to inspire new MPs to prioritise their relationship with their constituents."

The full ranking of MPs in the region is as follows:

Alistair Burt (Conservative) North East Bedfordshire - 20

Daniel Zeichner (Labour) Cambridge - 109

Heidi Allen (Liberal Democrat) South Cambridgeshire - 148

Stephen Barclay (Conservative) North East Cambridgeshire - 217

Shailesh Vara (Conservative) North West Cambridgeshire - 327

Lucy Frazer (Conservative) South East Cambridgeshire - 476

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative) Huntingdon - 645